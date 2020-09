A HERVEY Bay father is wanted after failing to turn up to court.

Joshua David Jebbink has been charged with a range of charges including drug and disqualified driving.

Jebbink’s legal aid lawyer CJ Ryan withdrew from the 25-year-old’s case.

The warrant for his arrest was issued just after 2pm today after he failed to appear at court for the second time.

The labourer pleaded guilty to the charges last month and was warned jail time was likely.