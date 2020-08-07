Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ricky Neeson is wanted for questioning.
Ricky Neeson is wanted for questioning. Contributed
News

WANTED: Coast stabbing suspect identified

Jessica Grewal
7th Aug 2020 12:45 PM

IMAGES of a man, wanted for questioning over the alleged stabbing of a woman in her Hervey Bay home yesterday, have been released.

Maryborough detectives are treating the alleged attack in Kawungan as an attempted murder investigation.

They are searching for Ricky Neeson (pictured) "who may be able to assist with investigations".

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Mr Neeson, or has seen him since about 6am Thursday, is urged to not approach him but to immediately contact police on Triple Zero.

He is described as caucasian, around 175cms tall with a solid build and may be in possession of a knife.

It is believed Mr Neeson is riding a black 2014 JiaJue outlaw 150cc motorcycle / scooter with Queensland registration 097 TI.

Read the background story here:

More Stories

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Master plan for popular Bay caravan park revealed

        Premium Content Master plan for popular Bay caravan park revealed

        Council News Major changes coming as park reopens in stages

        • 7th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        • 7th Aug 2020 11:47 AM
        How phone bug brought meth-dealing mechanic undone

        Premium Content How phone bug brought meth-dealing mechanic undone

        Crime Court hears seller had “significant customer network”.

        Storms to dump month of rain in a day

        Premium Content Storms to dump month of rain in a day

        Weather More than two thirds of Queensland is still officially in drought