OUR police officers work hard to catch offenders and CCTV is an important tool in their work.

Police have released CCTV images of people they would like to speak with about a range of offences committed throughout the region.

If you have information about any of the people pictured, contact the police. If it is not an emergency and the crime has already happened call Policelink on 131 444.

If you have any information that might help solve a crime, call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.