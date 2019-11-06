Menu
ARRESTED: A 35-year-old Tewantin man faced Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday charged with a list of alleged offences.
Wanted man accused of Gympie, Coast crime spree arrested

Philippe Coquerand
6th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
A WANTED man accused of going on a crime spree in Gympie and Cooroy in the early hours of Saturday faced Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday charged with a long list of offences.

Bradley Towle, 35, of Tewantin, is alleged to have stolen a black Holden commodore which crashed into a tree on Pound Rd, near Pomona, about 7.35am.

Paramedics and police attended the scene but Towle had reportedly fled the scene uninjured.

Towle then allegedly tried to steal a vehicle from Cooroy Landscaping Supplies, and was arrested by police.

Towle did not enter a plea at his first court appearance and was remanded in custody to reappear on January 13 next year.

He has been charged with obstructing police, three enter premises and commit indictable offences, three unlawful use of a motor-vehicle offences, robbery while armed with an offensive weapon and wilful damage.

