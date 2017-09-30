WANTED: Manhunt ramps up for alleged thieves

THE hunt is on for two alleged thieves who have evaded police between Bundaberg and Hervey Bay over the past week.

Detective sergeant Mick Polit from the Hervey Bay Criminal Investigation Bureau said police were putting "all the resources at our disposal" to locate Mark Alan Murdoch, 32 and Tabitha Joyce Pershouse, 23.

The two are wanted for questioning over a number of alleged car and theft incidents committed through the Wide Bay.

Murdoch and Purshouse are alleged to have stolen a 2006 white Nissan Nevara from Bundaberg on Wednesday night, which was spotted in Maryborough yesterday.

Police located the pair at about 6.30am and attempted to intercept the vehicle, however Murdoch and Purshouse evaded police by running a red light and refusing to pull over.

Police released CCTV images of the pair and appealed to the public for information on Friday.

Mark Alan Murdoch is wanted. Police Media

Sgt Polit said police held concern for the safety of the public as well as the offender.

"It is crystal clear that if we pursue this vehicle, the offender will not stop," he said.

"He will drive dangerously and put the lives of the community as well as any passengers he may have at risk."

The two are also alleged to be involved in the theft of a car at Bundaberg which was later involved in a crash at Hervey Bay last Friday.

Both fled the scene in the company of another offender who was later caught in Bundaberg on Wednesday.

Sgt Polit said the Murdoch and Pershouse are still at large are believed to be back in Bundaberg.

"Murdoch is making a lot of efforts to disguise himself, wearing things like wigs, bandannas, large hats and glasses," Sgt Polit said.

"Also seen in some of the footage wearing high cut jumpers and shirts so his neck tattoo isn't visible.

"We'd ask the public if you see anyone who matches that description... please make note of that and contact police."

Murdoch is 175cm tall, has distinctive tattoos on his face and neck, is of Caucasian appearance and a proportionate build. Pershouse is of Aboriginal appearance with a slim build and is 165cm tall.

If you have information, please contact PoliceLink on 131 444.