Police want to talk to the people in these photos.
News

WANTED: Police want to speak to these people

Stuart Fast
23rd Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Fraser Coast police are asking for the public assistance to identify these people relating to alleged crimes around the region.

Police warn members of the public not to approach the people pictured.

The Hervey Bay Police Station can be contacted on: 4128 5333

The Maryborough Police Station can be contacted on: 4123 8111

Police what to speak to the person in this photo.
Police what to speak to the person in this photo.

Saltwater Ck Rd, Maryborough

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop stealing incident with goods unlawfully taken away.

The incident occurred on Monday March 22 2021 at approximately 7:35AM

Bruce Highway, Tinana

Police what to speak to the person in this photo.
Police what to speak to the person in this photo.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent petrol drive off which occurred on Friday March 5 2021 at approximately 9:35AM.

Alice Street, Maryborough

Police what to speak to the person in this photo.
Police what to speak to the person in this photo.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop stealing incident where goods were unlawfully taken.

The incident occurred on Tuesday March 23 2021 at around 12:19PM.

Alice Street, Maryborough

Police what to speak to the person in this photo.
Police what to speak to the person in this photo.

Police want to speak to this person regarding a recent shop stealing incident where goods were unlawfully taken on Tuesday March 23 2021 at around 12:19PM.

Ellena Street, Maryborough

Police what to speak to the person in this photo.
Police what to speak to the person in this photo.

Police are asking for public assistance to identify the man pictured in relation to an assault incident on January 22.

