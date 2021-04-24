War hero’s Anzac Day wish comes true

Too sick to leave his nursing home, veteran Bill Morris, 96, had one wish — to march again on Anzac Day. Now it’s becoming a reality.

Bill Morris knows he may never make it to another Anzac Day.

But tomorrow it will come to him.

With his body too frail to attend a service, the military's top brass will lead a special Anzac Day ceremony at the 96-year-old's nursing home.

Around 40 guests will be there to honour the army private, who has blood cancer.

World War II veteran Bill Morris, 96, had one wish – to march again on Anzac Day. Picture: Alex Coppel

He's one of Australia's last remaining "Island Hoppers" - a dogged team who skipped over Japanese strongholds to seize less fortified islands during the Allied advance across the Pacific during World War II.

In an extraordinary effort to recognise Mr Morris' service an army major will fly from Canberra for Sunday's event.

Even police and the local fire brigade will be there.

"I'm a bit embarrassed,'' Mr Morris said.

"It's hard to get my head around it.

"It's such an honour to march. But I doubt if I'll ever march again."

With tears welling in his eyes, Mr Morris recounted the moment the Japanese surrounded the 47th Australian Infantry Battalion in which he served at Bougainville as they were escorting the Papuan Infantry Battalion through the jungle only for a carrier pigeon to save their skin.

"We struck half the Japanese army,'' he said.

"And we were running out of ammunition.

"The officer in charge let a pigeon go with a message that we were in real trouble.

"The pigeon got through to the 2/4th Armoured Regiment which were Matilda tanks.

"We heard the engines coming through the jungle and they rescued us. The story is part of battalion history."

The troops initially feared the tanks were Japanese before one soldier, who'd trained as a flamethrower, recognised them as their own.

"They broke through and there were all these Japanese in what we call dead ground - we couldn't see them,'' Mr Morris said.

"The Japanese were waiting for us to come out. We would have been wiped out."

Mr Morris - who enlisted aged 18 - served in the 29th Australian Infantry Brigade.

He has rarely missed an Anzac Day parade, often marching in Sydney where many of his comrades lived.

The day was sacred and a way to connect with younger generations, he said.

The father of three was living at home in Croydon until December last year when a spine fracture led to his cancer diagnosis.

Mr Morris, who enlisted aged 18, was part of the “Island Hoppers” who skipped over Japanese strongholds to seize less fortified islands across the Pacific.

Recounting his war experience, and mates sadly lost, is still emotional. Picture: Alex Coppel.

Moving into Mercy Place Montrose he told staff his one wish was to attend an Anzac Day march for a final time.

"After the march in Sydney and in Melbourne young blokes, teenagers, would come up and they'd thank us for what we'd done. They'd come and sit with us and thank us,'' he said.

"But we were doing what we were told.

"That is the fortunes of war."

Sunday's service will be as close as possible to the national Anzac Day ceremony in Canberra, with centre staff even getting guidance from the Department of Veterans' Affairs.

The army major from Canberra will be joined by another from Melbourne, along with two other resident veterans and Mr Morris' family including son Russell from Adelaide who served in the air force.

Volunteers from the Aussie Hero Quilters group have sewn a custom quilt depicting Mr Morris' service history and centre staff have made dozens of red poppies.

Acting service manager June Murrowood said staff at the aged care centre had gone all-out to make Mr Morris' wish a reality.

"He just said: 'I would love to go to one last Anzac march','' Ms Murrowood said.

"We all got our heads together and thought there must be something we can do.

"He just can't believe it's happening. It means a lot to him."

Daughter Pam Collings said the gesture was overwhelming.

"He has marched in every Anzac Day march. When we were kids we'd go into the city and watch him,'' she said.

"It's a good thing to see him happy.

"They've put in so much effort.

"It's just lovely he's got into their hearts as well and they've done all this for him."

Bill Morris, left, with his army comrades who served in the Pacific.

Mr Morris, right, was a private in the army having enlisted aged just 18.

Mr Morris was lucky to survive the war - at one stage waving his army beret on a twig as a distraction while under fire and another time taking shelter behind a rotten tree log as mortars rained from the sky.

His unit even had to shoot a shark in the Jaba River as it encircled a soldier who survived the encounter only to be shot dead in combat a week later.

Thoughts of mates lost, also including a dear friend aged just 19, are rarely far from Mr Morris' mind.

He has told family on Anzac Day he wants to stand in their honour, one last time.

"I've had a good life,'' he said.

"I believe in the heavenly father - I'm a Christian. So I've got no problems. I'm not perfect, but just the same."

Originally published as War hero's Anzac Day wish comes true