War medals a display of history at Hervey Bay dawn service

REMEMBERING: Graeme Herridge and Helen Whitmore at the Hervey Bay dawn service. Cody Fox

EX-SERVICEMEN Graeme Herridge is thankful he didn't serve overseas while working in the Royal Australian Air Force for 20 years.

Mr Herridge wore his father's and grandfather's medals with pride at the Anzac Day dawn service held at Freedom Park in Pialba yesterday.

"The ones on the left are mine... the ones on the right are my great-grandfather's from World War I and the three on the bottom are my father's from World War II,” Mr Herridge said.

"I was Air Force. I did 20 years from 72 - 92.

"Thankfully I missed out on overseas service.

"I said to someone recently that I was so damn good at my job that I didn't have to serve overseas,” he said with a laugh.

"I was lucky. I served in that period when Australia was fairly peaceful.”

To Mr Herridge, the Anzac Day service was an opportunity to remember his mates who served and who didn't come back.

Also attending the service was Helen Whitmore who wore her father's medals.

He served in the merchant navy in World War II.

Ms Whitmore's mother was in the Auxiliary Territorial Service which was the women's branch of the British Army until 1949.

"She drove ambulances, trucks and motorbikes and officers all over the show,” she said.

"I wear their medals out of pride and respect to not only them but to everyone who served the first, second, and who are serving currently.”