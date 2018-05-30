War memorial sculptures take shape

IN A workshop in Coolum, Mark Snell and partner Jane Bailey are moulding clay that will become a series of poignant bronze sculptures in Maryborough's Gallipoli to Armistice memorial.

The mood is intense. Both profess to a deep sense of awareness that they are translating something of the soul of Australia into works designed to leave a lasting impression on visitors learning about the original Anzacs.

Jane sits back from a replica of a soldier's helmet, dented by bullet or shrapnel, that will form part of a sculpture she is creating for the Pozieres arbour.

Jane Bailey works on a helmet for a Pozieres walk sculpture. Nancy Bates

"There's something different about working in bronze," she muses. "It's nice to do something meaningful that's going to be around for a long, long time. And with this it's also emotional because it's about such an important part of our history."

Mark, known on the Fraser Coast for his remarkable Light Horse sculpture in Freedom Park, Pialba, echoes her words.

He and Jane have created sculptures in fibreglass, concrete and less durable materials in their career as artists with movies and theme parks but he is finding a high level of satisfaction in his Maryborough commission.

"This is real. This is meaningful," he says, looking at a soldier sculpture emerging from the clay.

As with the Light Horse statue, he is absorbed with the detail.

He confers regularly with renowned expert John Meyers of the Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum.

The tiniest marks on buttons must be correct.

With another full-size statue by Rhyl Hinwood, creator of the Mary Poppins statue in Maryborough, the three sculptures emerging from the Coolum workshop will build a unique experience in the Pozieres walk.

Jane and Mark met about 15 years ago at Movieworld creating sets and props for films.

Jane had set out to become an architect but left in her fourth year of study to become a freelance artist.

She worked for studios on the Gold Coast and for Disney in Japan before joining Movie World and meeting Mark, who holds a Bachelor of Design Studies from Griffith University.

"We were young and could handle the long hours," says Mark.

"In the movies, you come in at 4.30(am) and shooting starts at 7. You work until late creating all sorts of things - and then it all goes in the bin."

Jane tells of the trepidation felt when the finished movies went up on screen.

"You go along to see the movie and watch, and watch, then it's 'Oh look, there's my thing!' and it's gone."

They spent months creating a planet surface for a film set to start in space.

Opening scenes were shot but never made the screen after the studio decided to start the story on Earth.

The couple moved to Coolum to set up their own business in 2006. Son Jett arrived soon after as many of Mark's commissions took him overseas.

He was art director for Universal Studios and Marine Life Park in Singapore and worked on projects in Abu Dhabi, Bahrain and Malaysia.

An 18-month stint for the family in Singapore, where Mark was art director for the zoo extensions, came to an end when Jane discovered she was expecting twins.

Ruefully looking at the cost of having babies in Singapore, they returned to Coolum where Asher and Indigo were born five years ago.

Jane and Mark make their own moulds and fashion fibreglass for large playground or theme park sculptures.

Concrete is often the medium but after their early days of throw-away art in the movies it's bronze that appeals most.

"To be an artist you have to cover a variety of works," says Jane. "You can't exist on bronze commissions."

From their workshop have come private and public orders, including the bronze statues of tennis star Roy Emerson at Blackbutt and the cane cutter at Bli Bli.

The Pozieres sculptures will be a new chapter in their story.