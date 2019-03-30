War of words over card

PROTEST: People gathered against the Cashless Debit Card in Hinkler before it was rolled out early this year.

A WAR of words has erupted over the potential of the controversial Cashless Debit Card to be extended to Maryborough.

Labor candidate for Wide Bay Jason Scanes has accused incumbent MP Llew O'Brien of contradicting himself.

But Mr O'Brien has hit back, confirming the card will not be rolled out in his electorate.

The card, which allows 20 per cent of welfare payments to be accessed in cash while the rest is quarantined is already being used in Hervey Bay as part of the Hinkler trial.

Mr O'Brien previously said while the card was not coming to Wide Bay at that point in time, he was keeping an open mind about it.

But now he says the card is definitely not Wide-Bay bound.

Mr Scanes said Mr O'Brien had previously voted in favour of Cashless Debit Card trials.

"Two weeks ago I raised this issue. Reading between the lines, I warned that the card would be expanded,” Mr Scanes said in a statement to the Chronicle.

But Mr O'Brien hit back at those claims.

"If Bill Shorten's candidate thinks he can 'read between the lines', then I question his literacy because he can't even read my lips - it's not happening,” he said.

"He can fantasise all he likes, but I deal in reality, and the reality is the card isn't coming to Wide Bay, full stop.”

Mr Scanes said Labor had always opposed the welfare card and did not support the expansion of the card to additional sites.

"Over the past week the LNP have announced a further expansion of the Cashless Welfare Card trial in Bundaberg and Hervey Bay despite the Auditor General finding there was no evidence the Cashless Debit Card was working, and, in many cases, the card prevents people from buying cheaper essential items.”