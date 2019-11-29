WAR ON WRECKS: Boaties on notice

BOATS TO BE SEIZED: Some of the boats in Fraser Coast waters that have been marked for seizure by the State Government's War on Wrecks taskforce.

BOATS TO BE SEIZED: Some of the boats in Fraser Coast waters that have been marked for seizure by the State Government's War on Wrecks taskforce. Blake Antrobus

A WAR on wrecks has been waged in Maryborough, with 11 decrepit vessels removed from the region's waters.

Now the State Government is forcing boat owners to take more responsibility.

More than 220 vessels have been removed from across Queensland since the War on Wrecks program was launched in mid-2018.

Another 170 boats have been removed or repaired by owners after orders from Maritime Safety Queensland.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the program had been successful.

"It's fantastic to see that 11 vessels have been removed across Maryborough, thanks to the State Government's commitment to tackle abandoned and neglected wrecks," Mr Saunders said.

"Now, the next step to make further inroads is getting boat owners to take more responsibility.

"Taxpayers shouldn't have to pick up the bill every time someone dumps an unseaworthy vessel. That's why marine officers from MSQ and supporting agencies are now focusing on owners of dodgy boats.

"So if a vessel is in poor condition or unseaworthy, MSQ officers are going to ask owners to step up to their responsibilities."

Mr Saunders said the government understood some owners faced financial challenges and MSQ was willing to work with them.

"However, where owners are aggressive or reluctant to cooperate, MSQ will move quickly to ensure they comply with the law and seek to recover any costs they incur," he said.

War on Wrecks Taskforce Chair and Member for Redlands Kim Richards said the taskforce had removed derelict and abandoned vessels up and down the Queensland coastline, including at Airlie Beach, Port Douglas, Townsville's Ross River, Hervey Bay and the Gold Coast in the past two years.

"We've removed an average of 20 wrecks a month since the campaign began," Ms Richards said.

"MSQ is working with Queensland salvage businesses to do the job efficiently, with the support of responsible owners, local government and state government agencies.

"Patrols of the waterways are being conducted to identify of any vessels that could become derelict and owners are being put on notice to take early action before their vessels become a hazard to navigation or the environment.

"We also want communities across Queensland to help identify the worst derelict vessels in their areas, so we can add those vessels to our watch list."

To report a derelict vessel, email WarOnWrecks@msq.qld.gov.au