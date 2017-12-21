Ward transforms into Frozen wonderland

IT STARTED off as a small idea which grew into an award-winning fantasyland.

The Cancer Care Centre staff transformed their ward into Christmas wonderland with Disney film Frozen as their inspiration.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

It took three weeks to complete the ward which featured Polystyrene walls, snowflake cut outs, a sleigh, and of course, the loveable film's characters Elsa, Kristoff and Olaf.

All the hard work paid off when the ward was awarded the top prize of the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Christmas Decorations Competition.

Registered nurses Meg Chalker, Tess Beane, Pharmacist Leeanne Doan, Nurse Unit Manager Julie Evans, Pharmacist Anna Needham and Clinical Nurse Charmaine Davis. Inge Hansen

Nurse Unit Manager Julie Evans said if it wasn't for the generosity of the community, the ward would not have become what it was.

"We put a call out on Facebook for any Christmas trees to be donated and so many people donated," she said.

"We said we'd do it for the patients and to boost morale but as it kept growing we decided it was something we wanted to win."

The Maternity Ward staff placed second place with their impressive Polar Express-themed ward.

The maternity ward at Hervey Bay Hospital were runners up in the Christmas decorations contest held throughout the hospital - staff members (L) Kerry Riley, Sabitri Krishna, Danielle Dally and Marie Uluitoga with new parents Renee and Josh Johnson and their son Aaron. Alistair Brightman

Ms Evans said the team had already begun planning for next year's competition, realising there was now a high expectation.

If you'd like to see the Frozen-themed ward, today is the last day you can pop in for a look.

Guided tours will take place from 3-4.30pm at the Cancer Care Centre in Medical Place with a gold coin donation entry raising money for the team's Relay for Life fundraising effort next year.