Wardrobe mayhem for sewers

SEW BUSY: The wardrobe team surrounded by fabrics and accessories in the costume room at the Brolga Theatre.

THE mammoth task of putting together more than 100 costumes for the musical, My Fair Lady, is being tackled by a team of dedicated wardrobe mistresses.

Each female cast member of the musical will have a least three costume changes.

The male members will each have at least two different costumes as will children in the chorus.

Margaret Richter, Marleen Dent, Marilyn Dixon and Elizabeth Miles are volunteering their time to design, source, refashion and sew costumes from market sellers and dustmen, to ball gowns and to the stunning black and white themed-dresses and hats for the famous Ascot Race Day scene.

Sourcing of suitable long ball gowns and dresses for Ascot was the first priority for the wardrobe team.

Ms Richter said that the biggest challenge then was having to remake many of the outfits, saying that today's figures were now fuller than those of yesteryear when long gowns were in fashion. Individual cast members have also been scouting the recycle shops around the Fraser Coast and beyond to find suitable accessories of that era including shoes, hats, gloves, umbrellas and more to complement their outfits.

My Fair Lady will be performed at the Brolga Theatre on March 10 and twice on March 11.

Bookings available at the box office or online.