Wares and wheels on display at massive Bay swap meet

Hervey Bay Swap Meet - Gloria Elliott next to her 1927 Model T Ford Hot Rod. Cody Fox

THE massive white elephant stall drew a crowd at the Hervey Bay Swap Meet on Saturday.

The annual fundraiser for Hervey Bay High School boasted about 160 stalls and welcomed hundreds of people through the gates.

Money raised goes towards the school's chaplaincy program and to improve student facilities.

There was a great turnout for Shannons Show & Shine with cars and bikes in all shapes and sizes on the field. The show was run by Wide Bay Rodders and Shannons Insurance donated all the trophies for the event.