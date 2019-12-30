Menu
Warm conditions are expected in Hervey Bay and Maryborough over NYE, but some rain could be on the cards.
NYE: Warm conditions with some rain expected

Shaun Ryan
by
30th Dec 2019 2:08 PM
IF you are planning on ushering in the New Year outdoors, you might want to keep an eye on the skies in case there is a drop or two of rain.  

The Bureau of Meteorology in Queensland is predicting warm conditions tomorrow and Wednesday with some wet weather on the cards.  

People welcoming 2020 in Hervey Bay can expect maximum temperatures of around 30 degrees.    

There is also a 50 percent chance of morning rain on Tuesday, with cloudy conditions expected to continue into the evening.   

Afternoon rain is expected on January 1.  

In Maryborough, the mercury will rise to around 30 degrees tomorrow and 32 on New Year's Day.  

Morning rain is expected in Maryborough on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

