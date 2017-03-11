Warm days, but small chance of rain over Coast weekend

A SLIGHT shower may have cooled off the Coast overnight, but it was still warm enough yesterday to entice the Rowsells and Kellers out to enjoy a day at WetSide - a trend likely to continue over the weekend.

Claire Rowsell said she was definitely planning on "making Sunday a beach day” with the conditions.

"It's been a cool and temperate day, but it's nice to get the kids out of the house and keep them cooler through the day,” Ms Rowsell said.

Maximum temperatures of 33ºC and 34ºC for Hervey Bay and Maryborough are predicted by the Bureau of Meteorology.

Duty forecaster Michael James said there was likely to be the chance of rain tomorrow, but confirmed it would be mostly dry with temperate conditions throughout the weekend.