Warm welcome as One Nation candidate returns to Bay

Damian Huxham's supporters await his arrival at the airport.
Damian Huxham's supporters await his arrival at the airport. Alistair Brightman
Blake Antrobus
by

WITH cheering fans and his family by his side Damian Huxham was welcomed back to the Fraser Coast in a sea of orange yesterday.

The One Nation candidate for Hervey Bay and miner touched down at the city's airport last night after working on roster for the first week-and-a-half of the campaign.

He now officially joins the race for the marginal seat alongside the LNP's Ted Sorensen, Labor's Adrian Tantari, The Green's Jenni Cameron and Independent candidate Jannean Dean.

Mr Huxham, who works as a fly-in fly-out worker at a Cape York mine site, was on shift when the election was called by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on October 28.

FOLLOW MORE FCELECTION STORIES HERE

His absence prompted Labor candidate Adrian Tantari to post an online video questioning why he was not in town for week one of the campaign.

Despite being a bit shaken and calling the flight "the roughest flight" he had experienced, Mr Huxham said last night he was ready to hit the ground running.

"I try and display the level of respect that the job I'm applying for carries... I won't be drawn into that type of bullyish behaviour," Mr Huxham said.

"I'm looking forward to a good, clean campaign," Mr Huxham said.

"With the work I do, we're on contract, so we're fully committed.

"If I go away, there's an empty seat, we can't just drop everything.

"But... we worked a bit of overtime through the week to catch up, so we're a bit ahead."

Supporters of One Nation candidate for Hervey Bay, Damian Huxham wait for his arrival at Hervey Bay airport on return from his shift at the mines.
Supporters of One Nation candidate for Hervey Bay, Damian Huxham wait for his arrival at Hervey Bay airport on return from his shift at the mines. Alistair Brightman

Mr Huxham just missed his party leader, One Nation senator Pauline Hanson, who visited Maryborough on Monday.

A weekend Galaxy Poll revealed One Nation's state-wide vote has buoyed to about 18 per cent.

But Mr Huxham said he didn't take any notice of polls, saying they "weren't worth the paper they're written on."

"We do things a little different... we're not the old parties, the tired parties that are telling people what they want to do," he said.

Mr Huxham said he would be focusing on unemployment and youth employment, mental health issues, water security, the cost of living and electricity in his campaign.

