Warm win for Maud's socks

CRAFTY SKILL: Urangan QCWA foundation member Maud Hatchett received a first place for her hand made bed socks and placings for her knee rug and fridge towel.

IT'S no wonder Maud Hatchett's bed socks won her first place in the wool and wool blend Over 70 section at the Urangan QCWA Knitting, Crocheting, Cookery, Floral Art International Competition this month.

The 95-year-old has been a member of the Urangan branch since it opened 35 years ago and a State Bar Handcraft teacher of more than 30 years.

"Urangan branch started up in 1982 and I was a foundation member, and I'm still there," Mrs Hatchett said.

"I think it's very good; it's entertaining, you get to meet different people and go to different branches and meet up with the other branch people.

"It's always very friendly."

Mrs Hatchett said her passion for the craft started at a young age and even now, she settles in for a knitting and crochet session at every opportunity.

"I have always done it, all my life, even when I was going to school I used to do it.

"I never stop. I'm always making something, crocheting, knitting or embroidery.

"It's very relaxing for me, that's what I find and it's a very good past time ... it's better than sitting down and watching the TV, in my opinion."

Even though she has five sons who had no interest in learning crafts, she said it was still lovely to be able to give hand-made gifts to her many grand children and great-grandchildren.

Urangan QCWA member Cae Adams described Mrs Hatchett as a quite achiever who is well liked and respected by fellow members.

"She can still teach us a thing or two," Mrs Adams said.

"She keeps very active and certainly doesn't sit down and twiddle her thumbs.

"It's rare not to see her with a crochet hook or knitting needle in her hands."

Anyone who would like to learn the craft is welcome to attend the Urangan QCWA's handcraft morning every Tuesday (except the first Tuesday of the month) at the Urangan QCWA Progress Hall, Pulgul St, Urangan.

To find out more, phone Mrs Adams on 0420 925 664.