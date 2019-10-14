Warmer weather has deadly reptiles on the move

WATCH out - snakes are about.

This is the messaged Fraser Coast Snake Catcher Samuel Hunt wants to get across.

He warned members of the public to be careful of snakes becoming more active, with warmer weather approaching.

"They are starting to move around now and will have been flushed out from the recent rain,” Mr Hunt said.

"If you see a snake, try to keep away from it, leave it alone and give it some space.”

Mr Hunt stressed some snakes' venom could kill a human in minutes and urged caution.

The experienced snake catcher has been in operation for two years but has been interested in snakes since he was young.

"They are very misunderstood and not naturally aggressive animals,” he said.

"Most people get bitten trying to pick them up or manhandle them.

"Keep the yard clean and grass short. Clean up rubbish and debris and don't leave food laying around that can attract rodents.”

Captured snakes are released into local bushland.

Common Fraser Coast Snakes

Coastal carpet python

Common tree snake

Eastern brown snake - (highly venomous)

Coastal taipan - (highly venomous)

Phone FCSC on 0403 382 460