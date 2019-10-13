Warmer weather has snakes on the move

SNAKES like aircon just as much as we do on hot days.

This is because they need to be in a cool place if they are overheating.

And that could just be your airconditioned home, licensed snake catcher Kris Foster said.

"If it's really hot outside, they can sense the cool air inside if you have the air conditioner going," Mr Foster said.

"If they are overheating and they feel cool air coming from under a door, they will try and push their way under just to regulate their temperature."

"And also if you have water inside and it's dry outside they will come looking for water."

Mr Foster said snakes were on the move all year round in Central Queensland, but becoming more active recently.

"This time of year they do get a little bit more active," he said.

"It's getting warmer so they are digesting food faster than during the cold weather. It's also sort of a breeding season as well so there is a lot of snake activity."

"There is always snake activity up here, they do not hibernate like a lot of people think."

He said common snakes found around Gladstone include the green tree snake, coastal carpet python, eastern brown and the lesser black whipsnake.

Mr Foster said the eastern brown was "dangerously venomous", the lesser black whipsnake was venomous and the carpet python and green tree snake were not.

Kris Foster, licensed snake catcher, with Tree Snakes.

He advised residents to carry out "preventive maintenance" such as checking there are no gaps around doors or easy places a snake could get in.

"Cat flaps are a good way for snakes to gain access into houses," Mr Foster said.

"Anything you can push your finger through, a snake is going to get through."

Mr Foster said if you find a snake in or around your home, try to get a photo of it so a licensed snake catcher can identify it.

He said to be careful where you are walking and to keep clear of a snake if you do see one.

"Watch where you are walking, don't put your hands where you can't see where they are going," he said.

"If you get bitten it's because you have ignored" the snake's warning signs - hissing, raising up, mouth open "that's all it can do if it can't escape."

He said if there was a safe way to back away, you should.

"Don't touch the snake, you are just putting yourself at risk of getting bitten."

Mr Foster said there had been a few pets bitten by snakes recently and needing a trip to the vet.

"If you can get your dog away from a snake, definitely do it."

Mr Foster said learning snakebite first aid was very important.

"It is so easy to learn and it can save your life."

He advised to always keep a compression bandage nearby, and if bitten, firmly bandage as much of the limb as possible to stop the venom spreading.

Phone 000 immediately.