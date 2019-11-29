Menu
Joe Burns and David Warner.
Cricket

Warner seizes initiative before rain slows progress

by Liam Twomey
29th Nov 2019 5:49 PM

AUSTRALIA are in a strong position after surviving an early scare on day one of the second Test against Pakistan.

After winning the toss and batting, the home side was on the back foot following the dismissal of opener Joe Burns, who was removed by Shaheen Shah Afridi for just four runs.

With the ball zipping around, all the pressure was on first Test heroes David Warner and Marus Labuschagne.

However, the pair has risen to the occasion yet again, guiding Australia to 1-70 at the tea break.

Warner has looked in terrific form, with his Ashes demons now long gone in the rear vision mirror.

He has moved to 45 while Labuschagne has worked hard for 18.

For Pakistan, there weren't enough wicket-taking deliveries and or  enough chances created.

Those sitting in the Aussie dressing room would be  thinking about a BIG score.

AUSTRALIA: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (capt), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

PAKISTAN: Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali (c), Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Rizwan, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Muhammad Musa, Mohammad Abbas

