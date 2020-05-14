Menu
Shane Warne in Melbourne. Picture: David Crosling
Offbeat

Warnie’s shock home schooling revelation: ‘I’m no Einstein’

by Nui Te Koha and Jackie Epstein
14th May 2020 3:39 PM
Spin king Shane Warne says he's struggling with mathematics home schooling, and admits with a laugh: "I'm no Albert Einstein".

In a Q&A for Confidential's Isolated Thoughts column, Warne also revealed lasagne is on the iso menu every night, and that he's starting a podcast with his son, Jackson.

He also feels for year 12 students, who have had their 2020 affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

How are you coping in lockdown?

Warne: It's obviously been a very tough time for everyone, and we are all feeling the brunt of COVID-19, so you have to find positives. It's been fantastic to spend 24/7 with my children, just hanging out chatting, taking daily walks, home schooling with my youngest. All the jobs that needed doing around the house are done and ticked off.

 

How are your kids?

Warne: My eldest daughter, Brooke, is starting a new job. Jackson and I are in the mix of starting our own podcast and creating my own YouTube channel. Stay tuned. I really feel for all the year 12 students in Australia, they have been the hardest hit during this lockdown as it's such an important year in their life. It's been fun helping Summer but seriously, what's the deal with the new way we do division in mathematics? I'm not Albert Einstein.

 

Shane Warne in Melbourne. Picture: David Crosling
What's on the menu this week?

Warne: Lasagne, lasagne and then more lasagne. Call me Garfield the cat.

 

How are you staying positive?

Warne: This is the first time in 30 years I've been in the same city longer than a couple of weeks, so I've thoroughly enjoyed being home in lockdown. I think our PM has shown great leadership and I think the rest of the world are jealous of how well Australians have done during COVID-19. And thank you Daniel Andrews for finally opening the golf courses.

 

What are your bingeing on TV?

Warne: Blacklist, Billions, Killing Eve, Ozark, and, of course, A Week with Warnie.

 

What's the first thing you'll do when this is all over?

Warne: Play golf.

 

How do you think will life change after this?

Warne: I think everyone has taken this lockdown as an opportunity to take a step back and reassess the way they live their life and also reset goals on what you want to achieve. It's a new world and things are different.

 

A Week with Warnie is screening on Fox Cricket every night until Sunday

 

nui.tekoha@news.com.au

 

 

Originally published as Warnie's shock home schooling revelation: 'I'm no Einstein'

