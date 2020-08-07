Warning as ‘excessive’ chemicals pour into sewage system

CHEMICAL WARNING: Councillor James Hansen says excessive amounts of chemicals are pouring into the Torbanlea sewage plant.

A FRASER COAST councillor has warned residents not to tip chemicals down the drain.

It comes as "excessive" amounts of chemicals disrupted the operation of the Torbanlea Sewage Treatment Plant, Councillor James Hansen said.

"Recently, an excessive amount of some type of chemical has entered the Torbanlea sewage treatment plant," Cr Hansen said.

The council is investigating the source of the toxic influx.

"Putting excessive amounts of chemical products, such as cleaning agents, insect repellents, paints or acetones down your sinks, drains or toilets disrupts the sewage treatment process," Cr Hansen said.

"Sewage treatment plants rely on bacteria to process waste and these chemicals kill the bacteria, which affects our ability to process the waste and meet our environmental obligations and is often costly to fix."

He reminded residents they could dispose of up to 20 litres of engine oil or unwanted household chemical products for free at council waste facilities, except for Burrum Heads and Aramara transfer stations.