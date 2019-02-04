Warning as nail-spiked timber washes up on beach

Large pieces of timber have washed up on beaches at Marcoola and Twin Waters.

Large pieces of timber have washed up on beaches at Marcoola and Twin Waters. Sunshine Coast Council

A LARGE number of timber pieces washed up onto Maroochy North Shore beaches on the weekend sparking a clean up operation just after more than 700 people had spent Saturday morning removing 1.1 tonne of debris in a Turtle Care clean up.

The timber which included substantial beams with nails protruding from them came ashore near the Twin Waters lifeguard tower on North Shore Road and along Marcoola but none on the main Mudjimba surfing beach.

Sunshine Coast Council issued a warning Saturday afternoon for water users that a number of pieces of the timber contained nails and posed a safety risk.

Marcoola Surf Life Saving Club cleaned up pieces that came ashore to the north while the council's environmental operations staff swung into action on yesterday's low tide to mount a clean up.

Acting lifeguard supervisor Rowan Simpson said the timber had been washing up all over the beach between Mudjimba and Twin Waters and near Marcoola.

Volunteer life savers at Marcoola has cleaned up several pieces from the beach north of Marcoola at Town of Seaside,

Questions have been put to Maritime Safety Queensland through the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads.

Strong easterly winds and an easterly swell would suggest the timber has been carried ashore from out to sea rather than being carried out from the Maroochy River by the tide.

A lack of barnacles may suggest the timber had not been long in the water before coming ashore.