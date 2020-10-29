Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Warning as popular food item recalled

29th Oct 2020 7:44 AM

 

An urgent recall has been issued for one of Australia's most popular protein balls over fears there is plastic embedded inside.

Food Standards Australia issued the recall for the 40g Bounce Protein Ball Cashew Caramel yesterday afternoon.

The protein balls are available across Australia and are sold at Coles, Woolworths, independent food retailers including IGA, 7-Eleven, Caltex, BP, EG Fuels and United Fuel nationally.

South Australian store On the Run also sells the balls and the health food can be bought in pharmacies and online retail outlets nationally.

The batch being recalled has a best before date of 21/07/21 with batch number M2310.

"The recall is due to the potential presence of foreign matter (plastic)," Food Safety Australia said.

"Food products containing plastic may cause injury if consumed."

Anyone who has bought from the potentially bad batch can return the product to their place of purchase for a full refund.

The Bounce ball has been recalled by Food Standards Australia.
The Bounce ball has been recalled by Food Standards Australia.

 

Originally published as Warning as popular food item recalled

More Stories

bounce consumer news editors picks food health protein ball recall

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Butchulla community mourns local leader taken too soon

        Premium Content Butchulla community mourns local leader taken too soon

        News * Warning: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are warned that this article contains images of deceased persons

        COUNCIL RECAP: Highlights from this week’s meeting

        Premium Content COUNCIL RECAP: Highlights from this week’s meeting

        News Burials, landmarks, cannon and road safety on the agenda.

        Catch up on People's Forum, local election news

        Premium Content Catch up on People's Forum, local election news

        News How to watch People’s Forum, see local stories