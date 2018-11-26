WARNING: Bushfire breaks out in Urraween

URRAWEEN BLAZE: Firefighters on the scene of a fire that broke out on Scrub Hill Rd on Monday afternoon.

SCRUB Hill Rd in Urraween remains blocked off as firefighters continue to monitor a blaze that broke out on Monday afternoon.

About six Urban and Rural fire crews were called to the scene about 1.45pm after reports of smoke in scrubland near Yarrilee State School and Augustus Estate about 1.30pm.

Crews brought the blaze under control by 2.30pm.

Torquay Fire Station Officer Neil Probert said both sides of Scrub Hill Rd were ignited, requiring firefighters to battle the blaze on at least three fronts.

He told the Chronicle the cause of the blaze was unknown at this point.

Police have blocked access to both sides of Scrub Hill Rd while firefighters monitor the situation.

Office Probert urged drivers to be aware of the traffic conditions and smoke exposure in the area.