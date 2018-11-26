Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
URRAWEEN BLAZE: Firefighters on the scene of a fire that broke out on Scrub Hill Rd on Monday afternoon.
URRAWEEN BLAZE: Firefighters on the scene of a fire that broke out on Scrub Hill Rd on Monday afternoon. Blake Antrobus
News

WARNING: Bushfire breaks out in Urraween

Blake Antrobus
by
26th Nov 2018 2:51 PM

SCRUB Hill Rd in Urraween remains blocked off as firefighters continue to monitor a blaze that broke out on Monday afternoon.

About six Urban and Rural fire crews were called to the scene about 1.45pm after reports of smoke in scrubland near Yarrilee State School and Augustus Estate about 1.30pm.

Crews brought the blaze under control by 2.30pm.

Torquay Fire Station Officer Neil Probert said both sides of Scrub Hill Rd were ignited, requiring firefighters to battle the blaze on at least three fronts.

 

URRAWEEN BLAZE: Firefighters on the scene of a fire that broke out on Scrub Hill Rd on Monday afternoon.
URRAWEEN BLAZE: Firefighters on the scene of a fire that broke out on Scrub Hill Rd on Monday afternoon. Blake Antrobus

He told the Chronicle the cause of the blaze was unknown at this point.

Police have blocked access to both sides of Scrub Hill Rd while firefighters monitor the situation.

Office Probert urged drivers to be aware of the traffic conditions and smoke exposure in the area.

More Stories

Show More
bushfire fcfire fraser coast rural fire service urraween
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Husband, 73, charged with torturing and killing wife

    premium_icon Husband, 73, charged with torturing and killing wife

    News Twelve months after a 66-year-old woman died quietly in a Hervey Bay hospital ward, police have sensationally arrested and charged her retiree husband with...

    • 26th Nov 2018 5:48 PM
    Yes Minister, that’s a great gift

    premium_icon Yes Minister, that’s a great gift

    Politics Gifts included a gold shovel

    • 26th Nov 2018 5:36 PM
    Fill up now: Fuel cycle about to turn

    premium_icon Fill up now: Fuel cycle about to turn

    News MOTORISTS are being urged to fill up immediately.

    Local Partners