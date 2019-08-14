WARNING: Deadly dog virus confirmed on Fraser Coast

A DOG from the Torquay area has presented with symptoms of a deadly disease at a Fraser Coast vet.

The Hervey Bay Veterinary Surgery in Pialba confirmed a case of parvovirus had been presented to their practice about 9am, sparking a warning for owners to vaccinate their four-legged friends against the disease.

Commonly known as parvo, the virus is a highly contagious disease that affects dogs and can cause death.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - The Hervey Bay Veterinary Surgery confirmed a case of parvo had been presented to the practice on Wednesday. Contributed

Veterinary Surgery practice manager Narissa Corfe said they followed strict infectious disease protocols when the virus was detected and the business was operating as usual.

She said the case highlighted the importance of dog owners vaccinating their pets.

"The vaccinations (for parvovirus) are widely available," Ms Corfe said.

Symptoms of parvovirus include: