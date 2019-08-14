Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

WARNING: Deadly dog virus confirmed on Fraser Coast

Blake Antrobus
by
14th Aug 2019 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DOG from the Torquay area has presented with symptoms of a deadly disease at a Fraser Coast vet.

The Hervey Bay Veterinary Surgery in Pialba confirmed a case of parvovirus had been presented to their practice about 9am, sparking a warning for owners to vaccinate their four-legged friends against the disease.

Commonly known as parvo, the virus is a highly contagious disease that affects dogs and can cause death.

 

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - The Hervey Bay Veterinary Surgery confirmed a case of parvo had been presented to the practice on Wednesday.
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - The Hervey Bay Veterinary Surgery confirmed a case of parvo had been presented to the practice on Wednesday. Contributed

Veterinary Surgery practice manager Narissa Corfe said they followed strict infectious disease protocols when the virus was detected and the business was operating as usual.

She said the case highlighted the importance of dog owners vaccinating their pets.

"The vaccinations (for parvovirus) are widely available," Ms Corfe said.

Symptoms of parvovirus include:

  • Bloody diarrhoea
  • Vomiting
  • Fever
  • Lethargy
  • Anorexia
  • Weight loss
  • Weakness
  • Dehydration
fcanimals fccommunity fraser coast hervey bay parvo parvovirus veterinary
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Police execute drug raids across Howard region

    premium_icon Police execute drug raids across Howard region

    Crime The Chronicle contacted the Howard Police Station for further information.

    UPDATE: Power back on after cane truck crashes into pole

    premium_icon UPDATE: Power back on after cane truck crashes into pole

    Breaking Hundreds were left without power after the crash.

    Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    premium_icon Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    News Subscribers make most of special rewards worth hundreds of dollars

    Woman in sticky situation after dog rescue goes wrong

    premium_icon Woman in sticky situation after dog rescue goes wrong

    News The incident happened about 10.28am on Wednesday