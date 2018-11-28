WARNING: Disaster management group on alert after fire ban

A fire ban is in place on the Fraser Coast as extreme conditions sweep across the state.

THE Fraser Coast Local Disaster Management Group has moved to alert status as a total fire bans sweep across regional Queensland.

It comes as the state experiences "unprecedented" heat wave conditions, with Queensland Fire and Rescue Service issuing alerts to 750,000 residents in the Capricorn region.

Heat wave conditions are expected to last until next week.

The high temperatures have led to a severe fire danger for the Wide Bay Burnett region with a fire ban now in place for two days.

All permits have been cancelled in the wake of the ban, which applies to the Fraser Coast, Bundaberg, Gympie, Sunshine Coast, Noosa, North Burnett, South Burnett, Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council.

The ban is in place until 10am on Friday, November 30.

It comes as QFES issues thousands of emergency alert text messages to 700,000 residents from Hervey Bay to areas south of Bown and west to Carnarvon and Clermont.

Residents should follow emergency services' instructions and keep updated on bushfires via social media, the QFES website, and local radio

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. Rolf Light. Alistair Brightman

Fraser Coast councillor and LDMG chair Rolf Light urged residents to ensure their fire and evacuation plans were in place.

He told the Chronicle the threat in the region was not as dangerous as the Capricorn's, but said residents should stay alert.

"In these unprecedented conditions please look after your neighbours, check in on them, especially if they are elderly, to make sure they are okay and withstanding the heat," Cr Light said.

"Please remember your animals, especially livestock, if you are preparing to self-evacuate."