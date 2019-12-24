Warning: Do not hire this man to build your fence

Serial building shonk Matthew Geoffrey Rixon is back to his old tricks, sparking an urgent warning from the Office of Fair Trading.

Serial building shonk Matthew Geoffrey Rixon is back to his old tricks, sparking an urgent warning from the Office of Fair Trading.

A SERIAL building shonk who has operated on the Gold Coast is back to his old tricks.

The Queensland Office of Fair Trading has put out a pre-Christmas warning against dealing with Matthew Geoffrey Rixon, a man named as a deceitful fencing contractor.

The 34-year-old is also known to operate under the aliases Matthew Douglas or Matt Douglas and has set up a new business in southeast Queensland - Sunstate Fencing and Sunstate Fencing Solutions.

The Office of Fair Trading has issued a public naming, warning Queenslanders not to deal with Matthew Rixon or his companies, Sunstate Fencing and Sunstate Fencing Solutions.

Mr Rixon has been known to take money from consumers without completing the contracting work he has agreed to undertake.

Fair Trading executive director Brian Bauer said Mr Rixon remains unlicensed to undertake building work and urged people to avoid business dealings with him.

"Mr Rixon is a fraudster and his conduct continually demonstrates he has a flagrant disregard for the law," Mr Bauer said.

"He has no respect for consumers' rights and his ongoing efforts to scam unsuspecting consumers proves his deceptiveness shows no boundaries."

Mr Rixon has been subject to a number of prosecutions and court orders in both Queensland and NSW, and has been permanently banned from conducting residential building work

in any capacity in NSW.

Convicted conman Matthew Rixon. (AAP Image/Sue Graham)

Currently, Mr Rixon is the subject of court proceedings in NSW for operating as an

unlicensed tradesman, and a prosecution by the Australian Securities and Investments

Commission for company offences.

He is due to face NSW court for both proceedings early next year.

The warning comes eight months after the Bulletin revealed Mr Rixon had been advertising his Robina-based CDA Fencing business and taking on jobs despite being banned from the building industry in NSW and unlicensed in Queensland.

A pro English footballer and a talent manager for a controversial naked cleaning company revealed they had been unwitting victims of Rixon's latest scheme.

To lodge a complaint against Mr Rixon and CDA Fencing Pty Ltd visit www.qld.gov.au/fairtrading.