WARNING: Do you know the Bay's bathing reserve rules?

SAFETY FIRST: Water sports officer Neil Kendrick at Aquavue jet ski hire. The local business' owner Larry Burch says they are committed to keeping swimmers safe by self policing those not obeying the rules. Alistair Brightman

AS THE council reminds jet ski riders to steer clear of Hervey Bay bathing reserves, a local expert is adamant only a small amount of boaties are the problem.

Fraser Coast deputy mayor Darren Everard urged motorised motorised craft users to inform themselves of the rules to keep the community safe.

"With an influx of new residents and an increase in boats and jet skis, it is timely to remind all users about the bathing reserves and the rules of using motorised craft,” Cr Everard said.

"Unfortunately people are launching boats and jet skis at a ramp and then moving along the beach to pick up friends and family who are within a bathing reserve.

"Some jet skis are also being tied to the Urangan Pier and the operators then spear fishing or fishing. Watercraft must stay 100 metres away from the pier.”

Bathing reserves have been gazetted between Grinstead Rd and the western end of Mant St, Point Vernon; between the intersection of Mant and Corfield streets and the eastern end of Aplin St, Point Vernon; and the Scarness Pier and the Margaret St Groyne.

However Larry Burch, who owns Scarness business Aquavue, said the majority of local boaties knew the laws and did the right thing.

Mr Burch hires out jet skis through his business and is also a training provider for boat and jet ski licences.

"We have policed it ourselves for years, most people are fine but on rare occasions if we have seen people doing the wrong thing, we go and talk to them,” he said.

"At the end of the day jet skis are no different to any other car or boat, some people just don't adhere to the rules.”

Cr Everard, who is a volunteer surf life saver, said while on patrol he had seen craft users getting too close to swimmers.

"Accidents happen and we would hate this to happen in our region,” he said.

"This reminder has nothing to do with tour operators, they know the rules and requirements. We have very responsible tour operators in our area.

"Under Local Law 6 (Bathing Reserves) a boat or vessel, jet ski or other motorised device is only permitted within the boat access or navigation channel at the ramp; or within 20 metres either side of a public boat ramp and they must stay at least 200 metres from the shoreline.”