WARNING: Dodgy car boot trader spotted in Bay

REPORTS of people selling stereo equipment from the back of a white van in Hervey Bay have sparked a warning from the Office of Fair Trading.

The warning from the consumer services body said goods sold out of the back of a vehicle were usually overpriced, damaged or did not live up to what was promised.

Buyers have no way to get a refund or exchange if the item is faulty, as car boot traders usually vanish after the sale.

If you think you have seen these traders, contact the Office of Fair Trading on 13 74 68 so they can track their movements and warn other consumers.