WARNING: Don’t abuse newfound freedoms

Inspector Tony Clowes briefs the media in Maryborough ahead of the Labour Day long weekend and how COVID-19 restrictions will be policed after some regulations are relaxed. PHOTO: Shaun Ryan.

FAMILIES across the Fraser Coast will be packing their picnic baskets and jumping in the car as recreational areas are reopened to the public this weekend.

The first batch of COVID-19 regulations to be relaxed in Queensland kicks in Saturday coinciding with the Labour Day break.

One of the region’s top cops wants everyone to have fun but play by the rules.

Inspector Tony Clowes told reporters on Friday officers would be out in full force ensuring members of the public adhered to the restrictions that were still in place.

“You will be allowed to travel up to 50km from your home to various recreational facilities but social distancing regulations are still to be followed,” Insp Clowes said.

Queenslanders will now be able to go for a drive, ride boats, jet skis or motorbikes for fun have a picnic, visit national parks and shop for non-essential items.

But Insp Clowes warned infringement notices would be issued to those who did not comply with the Chief Health Officer’s directives that remained in place.

He said the regulations that had been relaxed were the result of the good work done by communities to flatten the curve.

“We are urging people to behave responsibly,” he said.

Insp Clowes also said increased traffic volumes were expected on main routes over the long weekend.

He urged motorists to stick to the speed limit, not to drink and drive and focus on road safety.

“There will be an increased police presence out and about this weekend – in public and recreational areas as well as on the roads,” Insp Clowes said.

Police have been instructed to use their discretion when enforcing coronavirus-related rules but those found flouting instructions will be punished.

“Enjoy your weekend but be responsible,” Insp Clowes said.

He said doing the right thing could lead to regulations being relaxed in the coming weeks but disregarding health directives could also force authorities to back peddle and reintroduce the harsher lockdown conditions.