WARNING: Fencing conman targeting Fraser Coast

MARYBOROUGH residents have been warned to avoid having dealings with notorious con-man Matthew Geoffrey Rixon and his fencing businesses.

This warning was issued by the Office of Fair Trading and Queensland Police Service.

Mr Rixon is currently operating in the Wide Bay - Burnett area, particularly Maryborough, but has also recently been active in Bundaberg and Hervey Bay, the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.

The trader has registered a number of business names including:

• Coral Fencing ACN 35 628 833 741

• Wide Bay Fencing ACN 0 061 285 434

• All About Fences ACN 21 106 417 654

• East Coast Fencing Solutions ACN 35 628 833 741

It is also believed he is misusing a legitimate trader's business name, according to the Office of Fair Trading.

Legitimate trader, Sunshine Fencing Enterprises Pty Ltd, is a licensed business located at Bribie Island and not associated with Mr Rixon, despite Mr Rixon using the name in the Maryborough area.

The OFT and QPS have received more than 15 complaints in the past six months from consumers who paid Mr Rixon for fencing and other residential building works.

No work has been done and no refunds have been received.

The OFT previously issued a warning about this trader when he was operating on the Gold Coast and in Brisbane as CDA Fencing Pty Ltd.

He was jailed in March 2018 for breaching a New South Wales court order to stop performing residential building works and prosecuted by the OFT in 2017.

Mr Rixon has also been known to operate under other aliases, including Matthew Douglas and Matt Douglas.

Fair Trading Executive Director Brian Bauer said OFT and QPS were working together to stop the serial fraudster.

"Mr Rixon uses classified ads to attract business," Mr Bauer said.

"He uses business names that are similar to legitimate and reputable companies to lull consumers into a false sense of security.

"Consumers thinking about having any construction or fencing work done are strongly advised to check with the Queensland Building and Construction Commission to see whether the trader they are thinking of hiring needs to be licensed.

"Before engaging a trader, ask to see their licence, if applicable, and ask for recent reviews or testimonials from other consumers.

"Better still, ask your friends, family, neighbours and work colleagues, to see if someone can recommend a trader."

To lodge a consumer complaint against Mr Rixon, or to see a full list of the OFT's public warnings visit www.qld.gov.au/fairtrading.