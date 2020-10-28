Warning for drivers after two collisions involving children

POLICE are urging drivers to keep an eye out for pedestrians after two traffic incidents on the Fraser Coast involving children last week.

On the morning of October 19, two girls aged 11 and 12-years-old, were struck by a turning car while crossing Tooth St in Hervey Bay.

A short time later on the same day, an 11-year-old boy was cycling on Saltwater Creek Rd, Maryborough when he was also involved in a collision with a car, which was exiting a residence.

Sergeant Josh Churchward, officer in charge of the Maryborough Road Policing Unit, said it was vital drivers remained fully aware of their surroundings at all times and avoided any unnecessary distractions, particularly in areas where children may be travelling to or from school.

"Children can be unpredictable, which is why reduced speed limits apply in school zones generally," Sgt Churchward said.

"The potential for serious and fatal injuries as a result of pedestrian and bicycle collisions with motor vehicles, cannot be understated.

"Safety helmets for cyclists and other devices such as scooters and skateboards can help prevent significant head injuries and ultimately save lives, when properly adjusted and securely fitted."

These types of collisions also serve as a very timely reminder for motorists to remove any items such as fishing rod holders when not in use, he said.

"While thankfully not present in these reported incidents, sharp objects have the potential to cause catastrophic injuries when impacting with pedestrians and cyclists," Sgt Churchward said.

Police are continuing investigations into both crashes.