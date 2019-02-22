Menu
Making the most of the strengthening winds is Chris Hutchinson from Urangan flying his stunt kite near Reefworld at Urangan.
Making the most of the strengthening winds is Chris Hutchinson from Urangan flying his stunt kite near Reefworld at Urangan. Alistair Brightman

Weather

WARNING: How to stay safe as strong winds batter region

Carlie Walker
by
22nd Feb 2019 4:45 PM
JUST like other weather events, strong winds can be dangerous.

With winds off the coast expected to reach between 20 to 30 knots today, boaties are warned to stay safe if taking to the water.

For those on the land, securing objects that could become airborne is also important.

Garbage bins, patio furniture, grills and other items should be moved inside the house or garage until the wind subsides.

Residents should also monitor trees that may become dangerous and fall.

Falling branches can also be hazardous.
 

