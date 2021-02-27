Menu
A fire is burning at Beelbi Creek.
Warning issued as bushfire burns near Hervey Bay

Carlie Walker
by
27th Feb 2021 3:37 PM

There is no current threat to properties, but residents at Beelbi Creek are being warned of a bushfire that is burning nearby and being urged to keep up to date and decide what actions to take if the situation changes.

The fire is burning in the vicinity of Beelbi Creek Rd and Dawson Rd.

People in the surrounding areas, including Burrum Town, Howard and Pacific Haven may be affected by smoke which will affect air quality and visibility.

Motorists are being urged to drive with caution in the area.

