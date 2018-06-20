Menu
SMOKE HAZE: A burn-off is scheduled on Fraser Island over the next week.
Environment

Warning issued as controlled burns start on Fraser Island

Blake Antrobus
by
20th Jun 2018 11:11 AM

CONTROLLED burns on Fraser Island have started as part of ongoing hazard reduction from the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service.

Smoke may be seen in the Kingfisher, Dundubara, Waddy Point, Orchid Beach and Sandy Cape areas while the burns are carried out.

A spokeswoman from QPWS said the aim of these burns is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

"This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration," the spokeswoman said.

Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads so it is important that motorists drive safely to the conditions.

Visitors and residents should close windows and doors, and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory illness.

