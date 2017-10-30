News

Warning issued for Coast ahead of severe thunderstorm

WARNING: The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for areas including Wide Bay Burnett.
Inge Hansen
by

A SEVERE thunderstorm heading north could result in the Fraser Coast experiencing a particularly wet afternoon.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Lauren Murphy said there were "reasonable odds" of severe thunderstorm activity set to hit the region.

"There's a surface trough extending through inland parts and an upper trough moving through the region as well," she said.

"The moist and unstable air mass is capable of creating a severe thunderstorm."

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued by BoM this afternoon for areas including Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Down, Central Highlands and Coalfields and surrounding areas. 　

Damaging winds and large hail stones are a cause for concern but Ms Murphy said it was unlikely the Fraser Coast would cop such conditions.

"Thunderstorm activity is less likely the later it gets and (the system) is likely to weaken," she said.

"As the afternoon progresses, we're expecting (the system) to move eastwards."

About 10-20mm of rain could fall in both Maryborough and Hervey Bay by tonight.

As for temperatures, Maryborough is experiencing temperatures four degrees above average with a top today of 32 degrees.

Hervey Bay is sitting right on average with a comfortable 27 degrees recorded.

