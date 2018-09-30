Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

WARNING: Large hailstones, damaging winds expected

30th Sep 2018 2:21 PM

Maryborough and Tiaro are in the firing line for a severe storm currently tracking towards the region.

The bureau has warned damaging winds and large hailstones are likely over the next several hours. 

Hail stones have already been reported at Childers and Howard. 

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected in Hervey Bay and Fraser Island.  

 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

 * Move your car under cover or away from trees.

 * Secure loose outdoor items.

 * Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

 * Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

 * Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

 * For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

 

The next update is expected at 5pm.

damaging hail storm weather winds
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Early bookworm gets the best read at sale

    premium_icon Early bookworm gets the best read at sale

    News Eager bookworms lined Maryborough Town Hall waiting for the official opening of the 15th annual Bookfest last Thursday.

    • 30th Sep 2018 6:17 PM
    Vegetation fire near properties in Point Vernon

    premium_icon Vegetation fire near properties in Point Vernon

    News Multiple firefighter crews were on scene.

    • 30th Sep 2018 6:14 PM
    Why Melbourne will break a near three-decade record

    Why Melbourne will break a near three-decade record

    Rugby League Defence, and Cooper Cronk, are the keys.

    GALLERY: Orchids blossoming bright this weekend

    GALLERY: Orchids blossoming bright this weekend

    Gardening Visitors can lavish their senses in smells and visual delights

    Local Partners