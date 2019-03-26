WARNING: Mum told never to bring child to court again

BRINGING her child to her court appearance is a mistake Jasmine Anne Cazaly won't make again.

Magistrate Terry Duroux left Ms Cazaly in no doubt as to his feelings on the matter when she appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Ms Cazaly, facing charges of failing to appear in accordance with an undertaking and unlawful use of a vehicle, was on a suspended sentence when the alleged crimes were committed, the court heard.

Bringing her young son to the front of the court when her matter was called, Magistrate Duroux warned her never to bring him again.

"Who brings a child to court while exposing themselves to going to jail?" he said.

He warned that if Ms Cazaly did find herself facing a prison sentence after her next appearance and the child was there, child safety would need to be brought in to take the boy.

"Do not bring children to court," he said.

"You have a suspended sentence and you could very well go to jail.

"This is a court, not a creche."

The matter was adjourned until April 2 for a final mention.