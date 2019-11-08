Menu
Warning of delays as strike action grips Brisbane Airport

by Nicole Pierre
8th Nov 2019 10:13 AM
TRAVELLERS could face delays as airport workers take industrial action at Brisbane Airport this morning.

Organised by the Transport Workers Union, airport staff will be protesting against the casualisation of their workforce from 11am today.

"Airport workers are protesting today at the forced part-time, insecure, casual work they endure while airports make billions of dollars in profit," the union said on Facebook.

A Brisbane Airport media spokeswoman said the airport was aware of the protests.

"We don't expect it to make an impact on the airport," she said.

"They won't be in the terminal.

"They generally congregate outside the domestic airport and have never had an impact. 11am is not a peak time and there won't be an impact on planes or travellers."

