WARNING: Recent rain doesn’t mean no fire danger

DESPITE recent rains residents should not become complacent about bushfire danger.

This is the message from Rural Fire Service Maryborough Area Director Micheal Koch.

Mr Kosh said it was difficult to compare one fire season to the next.

"We are preparing for fire and land holders should do the same," he said.

The warning comes ahead of this weekend's very high fire risk.

With up to 45km/h south west winds reaching the region tomorrow Mr Kosh said anyone planing to do hazard reduction burning should hold off.

The local firefighter said there had been a heightened awareness in the community since last year's catastrophic season.

"People have been inquiring so they know what they should and should not be doing," he said.

"We have also held community education sessions to help people know what to do.

The key message for residents is to clean gutters, clear surrounding vegetation and have a fire plan prepared.

"People need to decide if it gets serious if they will stay to defend their property or leave early."

While bush fire season traditionally started in September the RFS leader said it was "hard to draw a line" on the start date.

"Last year it was on us much earlier," he said.

"In June and July it was much drier so it depends on the wet season.

"With good rain that extends into autumn it will start closer to September," he said.

With fire worries a common concern for residents in rural areas they aren't the only people at risk.

"If there is a area of bush or long grass and it dries out it has the potential to burn whether it is in the back of the Bay or at Biggenden," he said.