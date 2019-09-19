WARNING: Reckless Fraser Island drivers put on notice

DANGER: Queensland Police have warned drivers not to drive recklessly on Fraser Island.

TRAVELLING in the back of utes and on roof racks are just some of the reckless choices police regularly see drivers make on Fraser Island.

Now, officers are cracking down on reckless behaviour, warning motorists their safety is at stake.

Officers from Fraser Island Police Station are pleading with motorists and tourists to ensure they are abiding by Queensland road rules while driving on beaches.

Over the last few days, there have been more than eight infringement notices issued for riding in the back of utilities and on the roof racks of vehicles.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the behaviour could have serious consequences.

"Not only is this dangerous to those involved, but in some areas, these sections of the beach are air strips for planes and highly populated areas where children play on the beach,” the spokesperson said.

Police are reminding beach goers that regular road rules apply, with specific attention to a reminder about driving on the sand with the ever changing tidal conditions.

"Please drive safely, the school holidays are fast approaching and road safety, even on the beach is everyone's responsibility,” the spokesperson said.

"If you fail to comply with road rules, you will be charged or issued with a traffic infringement notice.”