A thunderstorm is headed towards the Fraser Coast.

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Fraser Coast region.

The storm is developing to the west of Maryborough and is likely to produce damaging winds.

Damaging wind gusts are classified as being in excess of 90km/h.

The warning extends from Biggenden to Rainbow Beach and Tiaro.

The storm is already moving over Biggenden and Brooweena.