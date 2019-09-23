CAUTION: Shop manager warns not to use toy as weapon

THE manager of a new business selling gel-blasters has warned against using the toys as weapons.

The caution comes after an 18-year-old man was charged with dangerous conduct of a weapon.

He allegedly used a gel-blaster to fire shots at people near Bideford St in Torquay earlier this month.

The man will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on October 10.

Rikki-Lee Denyer from M4A1 Gelblasters, which opened on Boat Harbour Dr recently, said using gel-blasters in a threatening manner went against everything the gel-ball community stood for.

"Whenever we sell a gel-blaster we stress common sense," Ms Denyer said.

"Don't take it out into public, go play in fields and always wear eye protection."

Ms Denyer said part of the appeal of gel-blasters was they looked realistic, but they needed to be handled responsibly.

"As a company we talk extensively with our customers," she said.

"If we think someone is going to be irresponsible with a gel-blaster, we will not sell it to them."

Ms Denyer said the business would not sell to children, requiring parents to be present and buy the blaster.

"We stress to them, we are selling the gel-blaster to you, you are responsible," she said.

She said gel-ball had a lot of positive benefits, including helping people's mental health, losing weight and finding new friends.

Ms Denyer said she had received a lot of positive feedback from people who had come into the shop.

She said it was great to see people bonding over the game.

"It's amazing, it really is," she said.

As well as the store in Hervey Bay, the business has also opened a store in Bundaberg.

Ms Denyer said 12 new jobs had been created across both stores.