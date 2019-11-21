WARNING: Smoke alert issued as blaze burns on Fraser Island

A SMOKE warning has been issued on Fraser Island after a wildfire ignited during a lightning storm on Wednesday.

The fire is burning on the southern part of the island, with Queensland Parks and Wildlife officers monitoring and working to contain it.

As a result, smoke may be seen around Dilli Village, Hook Point, Sheridan Flats and Lake Boomanjin.

Smoke may also be seen from the mainland.



Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads so it is important motorists drive safely to the conditions.



The Inland Road is closed until further notice and drivers are urged to adjust to tide requirements.



For more information, please call QPWS on 13QGOV.