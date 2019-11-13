WARNING: Strong winds add to Coast’s fire danger

ADDING to the dangerous fire conditions across the Fraser Coast, the region is expected to be hit by strong north westerly winds, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Meteorologist Vince Rowlands said the Fraser Coast could expect north to north westerly winds today, predicted to be stronger on the coastal fringes.

"We will see them go a bit more westerly during late morning and afternoon to see the effects of a change moving from the south," he said.

"In the afternoon there is a southerly change moving from Gold Coast area to push up into the Sunshine Coast region where it is expected to stall.

"Generally over the land we are expecting north westerly winds and to become more northern winds later today."

The winds are expected to ease of overnight and not be quite as strong tomorrow.

Mr Rowlands said inland areas were facing particularly dry conditions while the coastal areas were expected to be slightly more humid.

"Generally we are looking at temperatures away from the coast to head into the 30s," he said.

"Across the rest of the week inland areas will be pretty dry and hot, maybe not quite as hot as what we are seeing today but still 3-4 degrees above average. Coastal areas will be pretty close to average temperature."

Coming into the weekend the temperature is expected to spike again with inland areas set to be 4-6 degrees higher than normal and 1-2 degrees above average in coastal areas.