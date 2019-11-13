Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Strong winds are expected across the Fraser Coast today.
Strong winds are expected across the Fraser Coast today. BOM
News

WARNING: Strong winds add to Coast’s fire danger

Jessica Lamb
13th Nov 2019 10:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ADDING to the dangerous fire conditions across the Fraser Coast, the region is expected to be hit by strong north westerly winds, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Meteorologist Vince Rowlands said the Fraser Coast could expect north to north westerly winds today, predicted to be stronger on the coastal fringes.

"We will see them go a bit more westerly during late morning and afternoon to see the effects of a change moving from the south," he said.

"In the afternoon there is a southerly change moving from Gold Coast area to push up into the Sunshine Coast region where it is expected to stall.

"Generally over the land we are expecting north westerly winds and to become more northern winds later today."

The winds are expected to ease of overnight and not be quite as strong tomorrow.

Mr Rowlands said inland areas were facing particularly dry conditions while the coastal areas were expected to be slightly more humid.

"Generally we are looking at temperatures away from the coast to head into the 30s," he said.

"Across the rest of the week inland areas will be pretty dry and hot, maybe not quite as hot as what we are seeing today but still 3-4 degrees above average. Coastal areas will be pretty close to average temperature."

Coming into the weekend the temperature is expected to spike again with inland areas set to be 4-6 degrees higher than normal and 1-2 degrees above average in coastal areas.

More Stories

buereau of metoerology fcemergency fcfire fcweather fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Reds rugby stars Bay-bound on whirlwind regional tour

        premium_icon Reds rugby stars Bay-bound on whirlwind regional tour

        Sport As part of the visit they will be helping spread the word about rugby in the local community and hopefully help attract some new people to the game

        • 13th Nov 2019 10:05 AM
        $1 million upgrade for ageing Hervey Bay infrastructure

        premium_icon $1 million upgrade for ageing Hervey Bay infrastructure

        News The project is part of the council’s asset renewal and maintenance program

        • 13th Nov 2019 9:52 AM
        Australian fires: Bono's searing climate change message

        premium_icon Australian fires: Bono's searing climate change message

        Music Irish supergroup launches Australian Joshua Tree tour in Brisbane

        Common sense is key: Region’s disaster crisis team ready

        premium_icon Common sense is key: Region’s disaster crisis team ready

        News Meetings are in progress, the situation is being watched vigilantly and the Fraser...