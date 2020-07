POLICE have urged motorists to be cautious of a silver Holden Commodore station wagon travelling at speed through the region.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the vehicle was last observed on Dalby-Jandowae Rd, about 8.30am, heading towards Dalby.

He said the driver was doing excess speed and weaving through traffic.

Police are concerned the car may have been stolen from Hervey Bay earlier this morning.