WARNING: This M’boro robber targets pokie players after wins

Michael Alan Melville pleaded guilty to one count of robbery when he appeared before Maryborough District Court this week.

Michael Alan Melville pleaded guilty to one count of robbery when he appeared before Maryborough District Court this week.

After winning $2900 on the pokies, an animated celebration followed for a Maryborough man.

But the his happiness was short lived when, after leaving the Maryborough hotel, he was approached by Michael Alan Melville.

Melville pleaded guilty in Maryborough District Court this week to one count of robbery.

The court heard the 21-year-old had preyed on the victim and intimidated him into handing over his wallet, which contained $300.

Melville had been seen leaving the hotel after the victim and his “demeanour gave him up as the robber,” the court was told.

The victim had been impacted by Melville’s actions, the court heard.

Going to the pub had been his main way of socialising but since the robbery he had only been twice, was wary of people and didn’t walk home anymore.

Melville had committed the offence just three weeks after finishing parole and had “no regard or respect for the fact that other people have earned money”, the court was told.

Melville had suffered significant disadvantage when growing up.

Born in Darwin, he lived in foster homes.

He had no relationship with his parents.

Melville had struggled with drugs since he was 14, including an addiction to morphine, the court heard.

Judge Orazio Rinaudo said after seeing Melville’s criminal history, he seemed to have struck upon this modus operandi of targeting people at poker machines.

“It’s a concerning history in the context of this offence,” he said.

“You don’t respect other people or their property and you don’t appear to have been deterred by other sentences.”

Judge Rinuado acknowledged that Melville had been thrust into care early in his life and had little knowledge of his parents.

He advised Melville to find a job and somewhere stable to live.

Melville was sentenced to three years in prison.

The time he had spent in presentence custody, 198 days, was declared as time served.

A parole release date was set for September 7, 2021.

Originally published as WARNING: This M’boro robber targets pokie players after wins