WARNING: Thunderstorms, hail likely for Fraser Coast

ROLLING IN: Storm clouds are rolling in over Hervey Bay.

ROLLING IN: Storm clouds are rolling in over Hervey Bay. Contributed

SEVERE thunderstorm warnings are in place for the Fraser Coast as a slow moving system heads north from Kingaroy.

Maryborough was issued a storm warning early Friday afternoon. The Heritage City had received more than 25mm of rain by 3.30pm.

The storm has not yet reached the Bay.

Forecasters identified wide spread thunderstorm activity in the Wide Bay Burnett region expected to cross in a matter of hours.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL WEATHER COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Harry Clark said the speed of the system would meant the storm would linger for quite some time.

"(The storm) is likely to bring damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hailstones," he said.

"Hervey Bay isn't in the immediate area just yet but it's important to stay aware of any warnings issued."

The expected storm marks the beginning of a wet weekend with up to 50mm of rain predicted for Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

Temperatures are expected to reach a top of 25 degrees and 23 degrees over Saturday and Sunday in Hervey Bay.

Maryborough can expect maximum temperatures between 26 and 23 degrees.